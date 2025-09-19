[Temporary Maintenance Notice]

UTC: September 19, 2025, 10:00 – 12:00



PDT (US West, e.g. Los Angeles): Sep 19, 03:00 – 05:00



EDT (US East, e.g. New York): Sep 19, 06:00 – 08:00



BST (UK, e.g. London): Sep 19, 11:00 – 13:00





We will be performing temporary maintenance ahead of the Playtest.This maintenance is part of our final preparations to ensure a stable and smooth experience during the playtest.Please note that the game will be unavailable during the maintenance window.Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you soon in Super-B!