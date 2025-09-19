 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20046873 Edited 19 September 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Temporary Maintenance Notice]

We will be performing temporary maintenance ahead of the Playtest.

🛠️ Maintenance Schedule
  • UTC: September 19, 2025, 10:00 – 12:00
  • PDT (US West, e.g. Los Angeles): Sep 19, 03:00 – 05:00
  • EDT (US East, e.g. New York): Sep 19, 06:00 – 08:00
  • BST (UK, e.g. London): Sep 19, 11:00 – 13:00


This maintenance is part of our final preparations to ensure a stable and smooth experience during the playtest.

Please note that the game will be unavailable during the maintenance window.
Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to seeing you soon in Super-B!

