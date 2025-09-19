 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20046695 Edited 19 September 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.Fixed a bug where some clan members, who should have joined the royal family when a new emperor was appointed, failed to do so.

2.This bug was introduced in V0.7.83. Please update to V0.7.831 as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2503771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link