19 September 2025 Build 20046680 Edited 19 September 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to a new release of DaVinCo.

In this release, we have updated a significant portion of our internal code in preparation for some upcoming features.

We added a new feature for real-time streaming of USD files, textures, and mesh data over network connections into DaVinCo. While the feature is experimental for now (you can enable it in the Settings), this will become a permanent feature in the next release. For more information, take a look at our GitHub Repository.

Have fun using DaVinCo!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1783501
Linux Depot 1783502
