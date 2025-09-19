Welcome to a new release of DaVinCo.



In this release, we have updated a significant portion of our internal code in preparation for some upcoming features.

We added a new feature for real-time streaming of USD files, textures, and mesh data over network connections into DaVinCo. While the feature is experimental for now (you can enable it in the Settings), this will become a permanent feature in the next release. For more information, take a look at our GitHub Repository.

Have fun using DaVinCo!