Hello survivors!

We’re excited to present a major update we’ve been working on over the past few months.

New Technology

Migration from UE4 to Unreal Engine 5

Support for dynamic lighting and ray tracing

Reworked networking, stable online and cross-platform play

Added support for Linux and macOS

We know the game is now more demanding on graphics cards, but it’s been almost 5 years since the last update — most players now have much more powerful hardware, so this shouldn’t be an issue.

Interface

The UI has been refreshed and modernized.

Gameplay itself hasn’t changed yet — this step was all about building a foundation for the future. The main goal was to move away from outdated technologies so we can continue to grow and update faster.

Language Support

HVOR is now available in multiple languages:

Deutsch (German)

Italiano (Italian)

Türkçe (Turkish)

中文 (Chinese)

日本語 (Japanese)

한국어 (Korean)

Español (Spanish)

What This Means

Now that the game is fully running on a new architecture, we can release updates more frequently, add new modes and maps, and deliver improvements based on your feedback.

One More Thing

HVOR remains a free game, supported with enthusiasm and in the developers’ spare time.

Thank you for staying with us — the best is yet to come!