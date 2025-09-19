 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20046571 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ayo!

You read the title of this post, so we’ll keep this short and sweet. 

Eclipsium is OUT NOW on Steam, so come feast your eyes, ears, and hand(s) on our equally heartbreaking and disturbing little story!  

Here’s what awaits you in Eclipsium:

  • A layered story through a nightmare-fueled world, that we’ve infused with as much emotional weight as we possibly can.

  • Fantastical body horror that will hopefully make you squint your eyes a little. And maybe say “Ew!”. But, it’s tasteful also.

  • Unique handcrafted locations: church like slaughterhouses, cursed forests, at some point you’re falling in a neverending, repeating space!

  • Visuals have gotten a glowup: we have honed and refined the art style that defines Eclipsium, while minimizing pesky head aches.

  • Over 20 tracks of custom-written, intense songs to go with the dreamlike visuals. Each one a banger.

Eclipsium is also 10% off during the launch week as a part of CRITICAL REFLEX Publisher Sale, so make sure to grab it (pun not intended) while it lasts!

The journey to release was both exciting and terrifying, and getting there is even more so. Eclipsium came a long way since its inception as a little GMTK Game Jam title, and we are beyond grateful for all the support from everyone’s been around since way back then!

Please, enjoy Eclipsium, contemplate over it, have fun, get emotional — we hope you like it. And see you on the other side.

Staying with you in sickness and health,

Housefire Games & CR Channel Crew

