Fixed an issue during Main Quest progression where the Witch's Trowel could not be used due to lack of Energy

Fixed an issue where the inner room door in the Starlit Cave remained closed

Fixed an issue where Act 3 of the Main Quest would not start properly

Adjusted difficulty balance of the fishing mini-game (timing, speed, etc.)

Fixed an issue where the additional drop rate based on Maple Herb rank completion was set incorrectly

Fixed an issue where continuous interaction with Maple Herb kept consuming Energy

Fixed an issue where using a floating stone at the mid-level (upper-left) interior of the Starlit Cave allowed clipping through the map

Fixed an issue in a Starlit Cave puzzle where Ellie was pushed back if a cube was picked up at the moment it touched the top of a pillar

Fixed an issue where the "Draw All Maps in Green Forest" achievement could not be completed.

Added a migration to fix an issue where the Core Zone Laboratory door in the Starlit Cave remained closed regardless of quest progress

Players who previously assigned the V key in keyboard settings are asked to reconfirm their settings in Controls

Fixed an issue where duplicate button usage was not properly checked for certain keys (confirmed with arrow keys)

Fixed an issue where instrument sounds occasionally played even when Rubrum and Rex were not on their performance schedule

Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in Starlit Cave puzzle scenes and cannot escape

Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial

When using a controller, some UI displays keyboard buttons

Bug where stirring input was shown as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad

Bug where repeatedly pressing buttons after selecting the Start Game menu causes controls to freeze after loading

Bug where controls become unresponsive after starting the game (not related to button mashing)

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (controls remain unavailable even after restarting the game and reloading the save)