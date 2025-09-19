 Skip to content
19 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.20.0

Patch Notes

Scenario

  • Fixed an issue where Act 3 of the Main Quest would not start properly

  • Fixed an issue where the inner room door in the Starlit Cave remained closed

  • Fixed an issue during Main Quest progression where the Witch's Trowel could not be used due to lack of Energy

  • Adjusted completion conditions for the Research Tutorial quest

  • Adjusted completion conditions for the Friendship Tutorial quest

  • Added missing translation data

  • Corrected typos

Level Design

  • Fixed an issue in a Starlit Cave puzzle where Ellie was pushed back if a cube was picked up at the moment it touched the top of a pillar

  • Fixed an issue where using a floating stone at the mid-level (upper-left) interior of the Starlit Cave allowed clipping through the map

  • Fixed an issue where continuous interaction with Maple Herb kept consuming Energy

  • Fixed an issue where the additional drop rate based on Maple Herb rank completion was set incorrectly

  • Corrected text errors for Cupcake and Madeleine

  • Adjusted difficulty balance of the fishing mini-game (timing, speed, etc.)

System

  • Keyboard Input Settings

    • Fixed an issue where duplicate button usage was not properly checked for certain keys (confirmed with arrow keys)

    • Players who previously assigned the V key in keyboard settings are asked to reconfirm their settings in Controls

  • Added a migration to fix an issue where the Core Zone Laboratory door in the Starlit Cave remained closed regardless of quest progress

  • Fixed an issue where the "Draw All Maps in Green Forest" achievement could not be completed.

Sound

  • Fixed an issue where instrument sounds occasionally played even when Rubrum and Rex were not on their performance schedule

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue during the quest <Who Will Come Back? 1>

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in Starlit Cave puzzle scenes and cannot escape

  • Bug where the Quill does not appear in the initial tutorial

  • When using a controller, some UI displays keyboard buttons

  • Bug where stirring input was shown as D-pad instead of L-stick on gamepad

  • Bug where repeatedly pressing buttons after selecting the Start Game menu causes controls to freeze after loading

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after starting the game (not related to button mashing)

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (controls remain unavailable even after restarting the game and reloading the save)

  • When using the Witch’s Station in the Starlit Cave, controls may freeze or the UI may disappear. This is believed to be caused by Ellie standing on Buoyancy Herb, which may prevent the level from unloading in some cases. We are monitoring the situation after fixing the Buoyancy Herb issue.

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
macOS Depot 1594942
