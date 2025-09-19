 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20046546 Edited 19 September 2025 – 11:19:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is another bugfix release to correct two issues with exported BulletML XML files.

- Bugfixed the BulletML XML export output of changeSpeed and changeDirection
- Added OS specific PresentMode settings for app window

We are currently preparing native releases for Linux and macos. However, on Linux there are dependency issues with the glibc and other libraries in various Linux variants which need to be tackled before we can confidently provide this. Add to that, the Windows Proton version runs fine on all tested Liknux platforms and equals performance with the original Windows version, as far as we can tell.
To release a macos Version, we need to get the app notarized by Apple, this will take some time to get through.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3950781
