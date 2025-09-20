Brave Rebels, happy weekend!

Avatars, backgrounds, and more "Rebellion GodSoul" Points Shop items are now live!

Brave and stylish as always—come check them out!🔥

Direct link to the Points Shop ↓

This first batch includes 4 animated backgrounds, 3 mini animated backgrounds, and 4 animated avatars.

All of them are seamless, high-resolution, loop-ready artworks of superb quality.

Showcase effects

Update #63 Notes

September 20, 2025 – around 12:00 / EA V1.63

This patch fixes several small issues~

1. Fixed a bug where quickly swapping Linkers in tactical plans could clear the deck.

2. Fixed abnormal Favor data for some Godsouls.

3. Fixed incorrect facial expressions in certain story scenes.

4. Fixed an issue where viewing some enemy artworks in battle could only be closed with Esc.

5. Fixed a crash when right-clicking Evisoul portraits in the tutorial boss fight against Bullock.

6. Attempted to fix an issue where the "Linker Mis" scan-save achievement would not trigger properly (scan logic adjusted).

7. Attempted to fix anomalies in the mod count limit.

Last night we temporarily pushed 1.62, but before finishing the notes we discovered a bug report from players—[Linker gifting was not working].

Today we re-released as 1.63.

Sorry for the trouble—here’s a gift! A brand-new mini wallpaper [Tiger Girl’s Summer Glance] has been added as free DLC.

(Free DLC must be downloaded manually. Stored in your game installation folder:)

H:\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\GODSOUL\\DLC_FreeWallpapers

Rebellion GodSoul Progress Report

The Roguelike mode is under intense development. Once completed, you’ll be able to enjoy "Rebellion GodSoul" fully as a roguelike card game. (The content is large—several more months are needed.)

If you feel this game is worth it, please recommend "Rebellion GodSoul" to your friends! Your support is our biggest motivation to keep creating more free content for you!!