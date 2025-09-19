The update includes:



1. Brand new mechanics for changing core doctrines: Transition Period

2. Rebalancing of the Working Day doctrine

3. New event for Trump

4. New achievement

5. Taking into account the Partocrat trait for new politicians: the fewer privileges officials have, the less often new politicians with the Partocrat trait appear.

6. Maximum contributions to military spending are limited by contributions to infrastructure

7. Bug fixes

8. Rebalancing of crisis events



And the next update will be a big one ;)

Enjoy the game!