 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20046500 Edited 19 September 2025 – 12:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The update includes:

1. Brand new mechanics for changing core doctrines: Transition Period

2. Rebalancing of the Working Day doctrine

3. New event for Trump

4. New achievement

5. Taking into account the Partocrat trait for new politicians: the fewer privileges officials have, the less often new politicians with the Partocrat trait appear.

6. Maximum contributions to military spending are limited by contributions to infrastructure

7. Bug fixes

8. Rebalancing of crisis events

And the next update will be a big one ;)

Enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1922741
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1922742
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1922743
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1922744
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link