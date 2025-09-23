Various localisation updates and added Simplified Chinese support

Various updates to Driver Ranking presentation

Added regional hosted server options for Asia/Pacific and USA West Coast.

Added Custom Liveries support to Hosted and Practice Servers

Championships - Online

Fixed users receiving "No Vehicle" after changing their profile name.

Fixed users being unable to unregister from online championship races.

Co-op

Fixed points not being deducted correctly when loosing positions during the race start procedure.

Fixed Mercedes GT3 car being unavailable for selection on co-op events

Fixed lack of GT3 leaderboard on any event

Fixed finishing a co-op session doesn't end the session and the user can resume from a previous stint

Custom Liveries

Updated showroom time of day to 1pm and improved pfx exposure values

Improved visualization of region texture in showroom

Fixed custom livery car icon and team name missing from leaderboards

Enabled hot reload on customskin.tga and customskin_region.tga files

Driver Swaps - Online

Fixed pit in / out laps incorrectly effecting consistency grading

Fixed occasionally becoming a spectator when loading during session transition

Engine & Tech

Game crashes with ARC graphics card when loading into Le Mans with 2/3 grid

Gameplay

Fixed pit man not being present on any track in online sessions

Fixed lift and coast lights not working with aggressive fuel saving strategies

Added engineer warning notification when using pit limiter in higher than 1st gear

Hosted Servers

HUD

Format standings and relative time gaps in minutes and seconds when bigger than a minute

Fixed speed limiter message being duplicated between auto speed Limiter and manual change

Input

Fixed pedal input causing buttons to be repeated when binding inputs when using pedals attached to wheel

Fixed input spiking when calibrating the pedals minimum/maximum

Fixed input calibration settings flicker between 0% and 100%

Fixed clicking onto a second monitor while in any car causing a violent FFB kick.

Fix issues with input that could introduce jitters when not moving the wheel

Disabled FFB on crash to desktop to avoid sudden jolts

Limited Tyre Rules

Added extra logging for reports of tyres going missing when changing tyres pre-race

Localisation

Online

Add a server option to allow cars to have a minimum of 1 lap of fuel when game crashes.

Fixed a crash on visual wear updates

Fixed a game crash or deadstate when the practice server closes and Connection Lost is displayed.

Fixed a game lock up caused by leaving the practice server after the event has started.

Fixed crash when configuring garages when loading cars in online

Fixed gap to the leader being blank after a race finishes in the HUD and Timing