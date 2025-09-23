 Skip to content
Major 23 September 2025 Build 20046425 Edited 23 September 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Headlines - Game

  • Added ELMS Championship in Race Weekend

  • Added Custom Liveries support to Hosted and Practice Servers

  • Added Custom Liveries to Single Player Race Weekend

  • Added native TrackIR support

  • Added regional hosted server options for Asia/Pacific and USA West Coast.

  • Added a global notifications system

  • Various updates to Driver Ranking presentation

  • Rebalanced the Driver Rank Tiers

  • Added loading screen updates showing session info and hints & tips

  • Various localisation updates and added Simplified Chinese support

Headlines - Content

  • Added ELMS 2025 GT3 Liveries

  • Added Le Mans 2025 LMP2 liveries

  • Added Ligier JS P325 LMP3

  • Added Oreca 07 LMP2 ELMS Specification

  • Added Silverstone circuit

Game Updates

Championships - Online

  • Fixed users being unable to unregister from online championship races.

  • Fixed users receiving "No Vehicle" after changing their profile name.

Co-op

  • Fixed finishing a co-op session doesn't end the session and the user can resume from a previous stint

  • Fixed lack of GT3 leaderboard on any event

  • Fixed Mercedes GT3 car being unavailable for selection on co-op events

  • Fixed points not being deducted correctly when loosing positions during the race start procedure.

Custom Liveries

  • Added Custom Liveries support to Hosted and Practice Servers

  • Enabled hot reload on customskin.tga and customskin_region.tga files

  • Fixed custom livery car icon and team name missing from leaderboards

  • Improved visualization of region texture in showroom

  • Updated showroom time of day to 1pm and improved pfx exposure values

Driver Swaps - Online

  • Fixed occasionally becoming a spectator when loading during session transition

  • Fixed pit in / out laps incorrectly effecting consistency grading

Engine & Tech

  • Game crashes with ARC graphics card when loading into Le Mans with 2/3 grid

Gameplay

  • Added engineer warning notification when using pit limiter in higher than 1st gear

  • Fixed lift and coast lights not working with aggressive fuel saving strategies

  • Fixed pit man not being present on any track in online sessions

Hosted Servers

  • Added regional tags and search options

HUD

  • Fixed MFD pit menu lap estimate inaccuracies for Non-VE cars

  • Fixed "PITSTOPS" text displaying when serving a Stop/Go penalty.

  • Fixed speed limiter message being duplicated between auto speed Limiter and manual change

  • Format standings and relative time gaps in minutes and seconds when bigger than a minute

Input

  • Disabled FFB on crash to desktop to avoid sudden jolts

  • Fix issues with input that could introduce jitters when not moving the wheel

  • Fixed clicking onto a second monitor while in any car causing a violent FFB kick.

  • Fixed input calibration settings flicker between 0% and 100%

  • Fixed input spiking when calibrating the pedals minimum/maximum

  • Fixed pedal input causing buttons to be repeated when binding inputs when using pedals attached to wheel

Limited Tyre Rules

  • Added extra logging for reports of tyres going missing when changing tyres pre-race

Localisation

  • Added Chinese translations

  • Updated French Translations

  • Updated Italian translations

Online

  • Add a server option to allow cars to have a minimum of 1 lap of fuel when game crashes.

  • Fixed a crash on visual wear updates

  • Fixed a game crash or deadstate when the practice server closes and Connection Lost is displayed.

  • Fixed a game lock up caused by leaving the practice server after the event has started.

  • Fixed crash when configuring garages when loading cars in online

  • Fixed gap to the leader being blank after a race finishes in the HUD and Timing

  • Fixed having "No Vehicle" or a "Take Control" button when joining during a session transition

Physics

  • Improvements to bump stop simulation accuracy

RaceControl

  • Fixed being unable to report players with custom skin in solo driver events

  • Fixed entry requirement badge for dailies using the incorrect value

  • Implement updated Daily Race schedule card and tweak to Daily Race card design/layout

  • Rebalanced Silver DR Tier Elo Range

  • Removed arrows when no impact on Driver and Safety Ranking reasons

  • Removed percentage progress from post race screens

  • Updated post race driver ranking adjustment reasons to show how many drivers you beat/lost in relation to your ELO ranking

  • Updated post race screens with new DR badge and segmented progress bar

Race Starts

  • Fixed race start guide not displaying to the player in position 2 on the grid.

Race Watch Screen

  • Updated scrollbar colour

Race Weekend

  • Default the Race Weekend season selection to the last used season

  • Fixed "Restart Practice" button being clipped off the screen after completing a Practice only session.

  • Fixed a crash on progression from Qualifying to Race.

Settings & Profiles

  • Fixed manually setting "Load Opponent Cockpits" to false in settings.json causing your own cockpit LCD to not load in online games.

  • Improved robustness of vehicle settings loading and saving to prevent game crashes

  • Updated Controller IDs for Logitech G923 and G29 default controller profiles.

Teams - RaceControl

  • Teams results shows drivers who didnt finish the race NS w/ 0 Laps

Track Limits

  • Fixed issues with opponent cars effecting player track limits target times

User Interface

  • Added global notifications in the main menu home screen

  • Expanded the list of selectable liveries in the car select screen

  • Fixed next race box being misaligned with profile/ranking box

  • Fixed not remembering the last car selected car when using Add Livery (showroom) option

  • Implemented new class toggle on standings pages

  • Updated Car Select styling and added ELMS support

Track Updates

Fuji  

  • AI fixes: Slightly faster in some places through minor line tweaks. Minor corridor tweaks. Minor cut track fixes, potentially improving false positives and false negatives in unusual places.

  • Fixed fast rolling starting position for some cars being incorrect

  • Fixed lack of crowds in practice/qualifying sessions

Imola  

  • Corridor improvements, fast line minor tweak to improve correlation, cut track false positive and false negative potential improvements

  • Moved fast rolling start back 100m to standardized distance

Spa-Francorchamps  

  • Fixed incorrect advertising on endurance layout

Lusail Circuit  

  • Fixed overly dark pit out fixtures

  • Fixed road lines not receiving undercar shadows

  • Revised grip levels on run off roads

  • Updated floodlights to turn on around 30 minutes sooner

 

Car Updates

  • Corrected display panel LOD outs on various cars

  • General optimization of shared textures

  • Reduced variance in engine lifetime

  • Tweaked damage configuration. Stronger rear wings (nearly double in most cases), slightly easier to damage engine on hypercars. Lower 'randomness'. Some cars were not standardized (Aston GTE and Ferrari 296 GT3), and have been corrected.

  • Updated Rainbow HUD colour ranges

  • BoP rework for all classes

Alpine A424 LMDh  

  • Added dash logos

Porsche 963 LMDh  

  • Corrected #6 livery

Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3  

  • Corrected 2025 Aston Martin GT3 custom team number plate

Peugeot 9X8 LMH (w/Wing)  

  • Corrected logos on #93

  • Corrected pit lights

  • Fixed custom team showing white boxes where the numbers are on real cars

  • Small logo correction on #93 WEC

Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 LMGT3  

  • Corrected position light colour

Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH  

  • Corrected steering wheel button colours

  • Fixed number plate issues with lower LODs

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh  

  • Corrected windows for each livery

Mercedes AMG LMGT3  

  • Fixed custom team number plate being at slight angle

  • Fixed hole in cockpit around lifting point

  • Updated #60 Spa livery

Lexus RCF LMGT3  

  • Fixed custom team using Akkodis helmet

Ferrari 499P LMH  

  • Fixed engine description

Peugeot 9X8 LMH  

  • Fixed issue with car body material

  • Fixed issues with brake disk glow

Toyota GR010  

  • Fixed number plates clipping at higher LODS

Oreca 07  

  • Fixed numbers clipping with lowest LOD

  • Fixed the water bottle saying JOTA for all cars

  • Adjusted traction control ranges to latest tyre iteration

  • Revised aerodynamic package

  • Tyre model updates to bring them inline with the recent GT3 updates

  • Updated default setups, including more beginner friendly default brake settings

Porsche 911 LMGT3 R  

  • Fixed tire pressures on HUD overlapping with brake temperature boxes

Ferrari 296 LMGT3  

  • Revised Front Suspension with a more accurate bump stop curve

Changed files in this update

