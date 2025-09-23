Headlines - Game
Added ELMS Championship in Race Weekend
Added Custom Liveries support to Hosted and Practice Servers
Added Custom Liveries to Single Player Race Weekend
Added native TrackIR support
Added regional hosted server options for Asia/Pacific and USA West Coast.
Added a global notifications system
Various updates to Driver Ranking presentation
Rebalanced the Driver Rank Tiers
Added loading screen updates showing session info and hints & tips
Various localisation updates and added Simplified Chinese support
Headlines - Content
Added ELMS 2025 GT3 Liveries
Added Le Mans 2025 LMP2 liveries
Added Ligier JS P325 LMP3
Added Oreca 07 LMP2 ELMS Specification
Added Silverstone circuit
Game Updates
Championships - Online
Fixed users being unable to unregister from online championship races.
Fixed users receiving "No Vehicle" after changing their profile name.
Co-op
Fixed finishing a co-op session doesn't end the session and the user can resume from a previous stint
Fixed lack of GT3 leaderboard on any event
Fixed Mercedes GT3 car being unavailable for selection on co-op events
Fixed points not being deducted correctly when loosing positions during the race start procedure.
Custom Liveries
Added Custom Liveries support to Hosted and Practice Servers
Enabled hot reload on customskin.tga and customskin_region.tga files
Fixed custom livery car icon and team name missing from leaderboards
Improved visualization of region texture in showroom
Updated showroom time of day to 1pm and improved pfx exposure values
Driver Swaps - Online
Fixed occasionally becoming a spectator when loading during session transition
Fixed pit in / out laps incorrectly effecting consistency grading
Engine & Tech
Game crashes with ARC graphics card when loading into Le Mans with 2/3 grid
Gameplay
Added engineer warning notification when using pit limiter in higher than 1st gear
Fixed lift and coast lights not working with aggressive fuel saving strategies
Fixed pit man not being present on any track in online sessions
Hosted Servers
Added regional tags and search options
HUD
Fixed MFD pit menu lap estimate inaccuracies for Non-VE cars
Fixed "PITSTOPS" text displaying when serving a Stop/Go penalty.
Fixed speed limiter message being duplicated between auto speed Limiter and manual change
Format standings and relative time gaps in minutes and seconds when bigger than a minute
Input
Disabled FFB on crash to desktop to avoid sudden jolts
Fix issues with input that could introduce jitters when not moving the wheel
Fixed clicking onto a second monitor while in any car causing a violent FFB kick.
Fixed input calibration settings flicker between 0% and 100%
Fixed input spiking when calibrating the pedals minimum/maximum
Fixed pedal input causing buttons to be repeated when binding inputs when using pedals attached to wheel
Limited Tyre Rules
Added extra logging for reports of tyres going missing when changing tyres pre-race
Localisation
Added Chinese translations
Updated French Translations
Updated Italian translations
Online
Add a server option to allow cars to have a minimum of 1 lap of fuel when game crashes.
Fixed a crash on visual wear updates
Fixed a game crash or deadstate when the practice server closes and Connection Lost is displayed.
Fixed a game lock up caused by leaving the practice server after the event has started.
Fixed crash when configuring garages when loading cars in online
Fixed gap to the leader being blank after a race finishes in the HUD and Timing
Fixed having "No Vehicle" or a "Take Control" button when joining during a session transition
Physics
Improvements to bump stop simulation accuracy
RaceControl
Fixed being unable to report players with custom skin in solo driver events
Fixed entry requirement badge for dailies using the incorrect value
Implement updated Daily Race schedule card and tweak to Daily Race card design/layout
Rebalanced Silver DR Tier Elo Range
Removed arrows when no impact on Driver and Safety Ranking reasons
Removed percentage progress from post race screens
Updated post race driver ranking adjustment reasons to show how many drivers you beat/lost in relation to your ELO ranking
Updated post race screens with new DR badge and segmented progress bar
Race Starts
Fixed race start guide not displaying to the player in position 2 on the grid.
Race Watch Screen
Updated scrollbar colour
Race Weekend
Default the Race Weekend season selection to the last used season
Fixed "Restart Practice" button being clipped off the screen after completing a Practice only session.
Fixed a crash on progression from Qualifying to Race.
Settings & Profiles
Fixed manually setting "Load Opponent Cockpits" to false in settings.json causing your own cockpit LCD to not load in online games.
Improved robustness of vehicle settings loading and saving to prevent game crashes
Updated Controller IDs for Logitech G923 and G29 default controller profiles.
Teams - RaceControl
Teams results shows drivers who didnt finish the race NS w/ 0 Laps
Track Limits
Fixed issues with opponent cars effecting player track limits target times
User Interface
Added global notifications in the main menu home screen
Expanded the list of selectable liveries in the car select screen
Fixed next race box being misaligned with profile/ranking box
Fixed not remembering the last car selected car when using Add Livery (showroom) option
Implemented new class toggle on standings pages
Updated Car Select styling and added ELMS support
Track Updates
Fuji
AI fixes: Slightly faster in some places through minor line tweaks. Minor corridor tweaks. Minor cut track fixes, potentially improving false positives and false negatives in unusual places.
Fixed fast rolling starting position for some cars being incorrect
Fixed lack of crowds in practice/qualifying sessions
Imola
Corridor improvements, fast line minor tweak to improve correlation, cut track false positive and false negative potential improvements
Moved fast rolling start back 100m to standardized distance
Spa-Francorchamps
Fixed incorrect advertising on endurance layout
Lusail Circuit
Fixed overly dark pit out fixtures
Fixed road lines not receiving undercar shadows
Revised grip levels on run off roads
Updated floodlights to turn on around 30 minutes sooner
Car Updates
Corrected display panel LOD outs on various cars
General optimization of shared textures
Reduced variance in engine lifetime
Tweaked damage configuration. Stronger rear wings (nearly double in most cases), slightly easier to damage engine on hypercars. Lower 'randomness'. Some cars were not standardized (Aston GTE and Ferrari 296 GT3), and have been corrected.
Updated Rainbow HUD colour ranges
BoP rework for all classes
Alpine A424 LMDh
Added dash logos
Porsche 963 LMDh
Corrected #6 livery
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGT3
Corrected 2025 Aston Martin GT3 custom team number plate
Peugeot 9X8 LMH (w/Wing)
Corrected logos on #93
Corrected pit lights
Fixed custom team showing white boxes where the numbers are on real cars
Small logo correction on #93 WEC
Lamborghini Huracan EVO2 LMGT3
Corrected position light colour
Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH
Corrected steering wheel button colours
Fixed number plate issues with lower LODs
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh
Corrected windows for each livery
Mercedes AMG LMGT3
Fixed custom team number plate being at slight angle
Fixed hole in cockpit around lifting point
Updated #60 Spa livery
Lexus RCF LMGT3
Fixed custom team using Akkodis helmet
Ferrari 499P LMH
Fixed engine description
Peugeot 9X8 LMH
Fixed issue with car body material
Fixed issues with brake disk glow
Toyota GR010
Fixed number plates clipping at higher LODS
Oreca 07
Fixed numbers clipping with lowest LOD
Fixed the water bottle saying JOTA for all cars
Adjusted traction control ranges to latest tyre iteration
Revised aerodynamic package
Tyre model updates to bring them inline with the recent GT3 updates
Updated default setups, including more beginner friendly default brake settings
Porsche 911 LMGT3 R
Fixed tire pressures on HUD overlapping with brake temperature boxes
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
Revised Front Suspension with a more accurate bump stop curve
