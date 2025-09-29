This update makes changes to the gameplay.

There were a few situations in the game where falling into the spikes meant loosing the game. Not because the spikes were lethal, but rather because there is no way out of the pit. This can be very frustrating. In order to give the player a chance to get out again I added a new type of mana: The trampoline mana. It gives the hero the power to make a high and fast jump.

The second improvement is about fire mana: Previously, when you wanted the hero to spit more than one fire ball you needed to press the action button repeatedly inside a fire mana area. In the updated version you can just hold the action button and the dragon will continue to spit fire balls.

Please let me know what you think about these changes in the community hub.