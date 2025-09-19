 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20046390
Update notes via Steam Community
BUGS FIXED

  • Fixed wall slide animation sometimes not triggering when sliding downward


ADDITIONS/CHANGES

  • Fixed ground movement feeling too rigid and heavy when quickly switching directions
  • Improved camera behavior when colliding with walls
  • New collision added between the ball and the weapon when charging a strike, allowing better forward control and dribbling
  • Automatic cross-platform key glyphs (icons adapt to your input device)
  • Custom key mappings are now saved locally, no need to remap each time you play
  • Added sensitivity settings for mouse and joystick camera control
  • Added camera FOV setting
  • Various small visual improvements


Thanks again for all your feedback, it really helps us shape the game!
Keep sharing your ideas and bug reports on the Discord — we can’t wait to see what you think of these tweaks and new options. 🙂

