- Fixed wall slide animation sometimes not triggering when sliding downward
ADDITIONS/CHANGES
- Fixed ground movement feeling too rigid and heavy when quickly switching directions
- Improved camera behavior when colliding with walls
- New collision added between the ball and the weapon when charging a strike, allowing better forward control and dribbling
- Automatic cross-platform key glyphs (icons adapt to your input device)
- Custom key mappings are now saved locally, no need to remap each time you play
- Added sensitivity settings for mouse and joystick camera control
- Added camera FOV setting
- Various small visual improvements
Thanks again for all your feedback, it really helps us shape the game!
Keep sharing your ideas and bug reports on the Discord — we can’t wait to see what you think of these tweaks and new options. 🙂
Changed files in this update