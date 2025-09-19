BUGS FIXED

Fixed wall slide animation sometimes not triggering when sliding downward



ADDITIONS/CHANGES

Fixed ground movement feeling too rigid and heavy when quickly switching directions



Improved camera behavior when colliding with walls



New collision added between the ball and the weapon when charging a strike, allowing better forward control and dribbling



Automatic cross-platform key glyphs (icons adapt to your input device)



Custom key mappings are now saved locally, no need to remap each time you play



Added sensitivity settings for mouse and joystick camera control



Added camera FOV setting



Various small visual improvements



Thanks again for all your feedback, it really helps us shape the game!Keep sharing your ideas and bug reports on the Discord — we can’t wait to see what you think of these tweaks and new options. 🙂