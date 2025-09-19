 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20046363 Edited 19 September 2025 – 11:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes

Corrected parts of the English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese localization.

Fixed an issue in CHAPTER 1-3 where the movie would not play.

Improved image quality and design of Steam achievement icons (Steam restart recommended).
Changed files in this update

Depot 2507561
