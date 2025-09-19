＝＝＝
Fixes
Corrected parts of the English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese localization.
Fixed an issue in CHAPTER 1-3 where the movie would not play.
Improved image quality and design of Steam achievement icons (Steam restart recommended).
＝＝＝
v1.0.1: Localization and Bug Fixes
