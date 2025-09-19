Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.7 (Sep 19, 2025)

New

Radio tower marked on the map

Barracks added at the airfield

Fixes

Further server lag issues resolved

Campfire lighting adjusted

Reduced wood and stone spawn rates in POIs

Reduced blueberry harvest yield

Fixed additional footstep sound issues on various surfaces

Map

Slight adjustments to Camper Ville

Added more flax near beaches

Increased weapon spawn loot at the bunker

Fixed object issues in the military camp

Corrected misplaced meshes

Reworked additional rocks where dinos could get stuck

Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.7

Info

The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:

