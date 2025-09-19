 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20046336 Edited 19 September 2025 – 10:52:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.7 (Sep 19, 2025)

New

  • Radio tower marked on the map

  • Barracks added at the airfield

Fixes

  • Further server lag issues resolved

  • Campfire lighting adjusted

  • Reduced wood and stone spawn rates in POIs

  • Reduced blueberry harvest yield

  • Fixed additional footstep sound issues on various surfaces

Map

  • Slight adjustments to Camper Ville

  • Added more flax near beaches

  • Increased weapon spawn loot at the bunker

  • Fixed object issues in the military camp

  • Corrected misplaced meshes

  • Reworked additional rocks where dinos could get stuck

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.7

Info

The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:
👉 Join Discord

Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

