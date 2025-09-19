Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.7 (Sep 19, 2025)
New
Radio tower marked on the map
Barracks added at the airfield
Fixes
Further server lag issues resolved
Campfire lighting adjusted
Reduced wood and stone spawn rates in POIs
Reduced blueberry harvest yield
Fixed additional footstep sound issues on various surfaces
Map
Slight adjustments to Camper Ville
Added more flax near beaches
Increased weapon spawn loot at the bunker
Fixed object issues in the military camp
Corrected misplaced meshes
Reworked additional rocks where dinos could get stuck
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.7
Info
The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.
Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:
Thanks for your support! ❤️
Changed files in this update