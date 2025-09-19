Improved

- Added water to the race scene

- Bring stable tabs also to home screen



Fixed

- In horse trade view, the percentage buttons to bid now works again

- Halter position in race

- Made CPU register horse for more auctions

- In auction, game could sometimes crash when you pressed skip auction

- In auction, prevent CPU from bidding on own horses

- Brutal training now gives buff to training

- In end of year award email, horse names now clickable