19 September 2025 Build 20046318 Edited 19 September 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improved
- Added water to the race scene
- Bring stable tabs also to home screen

Fixed
- In horse trade view, the percentage buttons to bid now works again
- Halter position in race
- Made CPU register horse for more auctions
- In auction, game could sometimes crash when you pressed skip auction
- In auction, prevent CPU from bidding on own horses
- Brutal training now gives buff to training
- In end of year award email, horse names now clickable

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 3809881
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3809882
  • Loading history…
