Improved
- Added water to the race scene
- Bring stable tabs also to home screen
Fixed
- In horse trade view, the percentage buttons to bid now works again
- Halter position in race
- Made CPU register horse for more auctions
- In auction, game could sometimes crash when you pressed skip auction
- In auction, prevent CPU from bidding on own horses
- Brutal training now gives buff to training
- In end of year award email, horse names now clickable
[0.4.3] - 2025-09-18
