You come back to your shelter like you do everyday, but something feels wrong. Fog is everywhere, red eyes flashing in the corridors. And is that.... a Skeleton!? 👻
Halloween is back, and Animal Shelter is now spookier than ever! It is an opportunity for all of you that didn't play before during the event to get all the costumes and decorations! 🎃
We will remind you what will appear for a week period (October 31 - November 7) in our game and what rules will accompany it:🎃 New, thematic clothes for your pupils
🎃 Changed sky and atmosphere
🎃 Gargoyles by the main entrance to the shelter and the stable from the Horse DLC
🎃 New Halloween decorations to buy
🎃 Wall decorations for some of the buildings, namely:
- Building for cats and dogs levels 1-3 from the Vet DLC
- Building for horses levels 1-3 from the Vet DLC
🎃 Decorations for the stable from the Horse DLC and more!
All the placeable thematic decorations which will be placed on the map are marked and will not disappear after this time-limited event! 👍
Remember that this event is time limited so you can only claim those cosmetics during the timeframe! 🧟
Get your oil lanterns ready and play!
Witching you with a spooky Halloween! 👻
Animal Shelter Team
Changed files in this update