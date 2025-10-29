You come back to your shelter like you do everyday, but something feels wrong. Fog is everywhere, red eyes flashing in the corridors. And is that.... a Skeleton!? 👻

Halloween is back, and Animal Shelter is now spookier than ever! It is an opportunity for all of you that didn't play before during the event to get all the costumes and decorations! 🎃

We will remind you what will appear for a week period (October 31 - November 7) in our game and what rules will accompany it:

Building for cats and dogs levels 1-3 from the Vet DLC



Building for horses levels 1-3 from the Vet DLC



Remember that this event is time limited so you can only claim those cosmetics during the timeframe! 🧟

All the placeable thematic decorations which will be placed on the map are marked and will not disappear after this time-limited event! 👍