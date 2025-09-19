 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20046087 Edited 19 September 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix PID flyaway for light quads (5" Racer), caused by previous update
- Spinning propeller looks a bit better now
- Fixed kp/h typo
- Added option to offset stick overlay so it's visible when cropping to 16:9

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3491281
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3491282
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link