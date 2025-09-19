- Fix PID flyaway for light quads (5" Racer), caused by previous update
- Spinning propeller looks a bit better now
- Fixed kp/h typo
- Added option to offset stick overlay so it's visible when cropping to 16:9
Fix Physics for very light setups (lol)
