1. Added One-Click Hire Employees for clan shops in the county (recruitment may fail if wages are too low).

2. Added One-Click Max Level Upgrade for clan shops in the county.

3. Added One-Click Repair All Damaged Buildings (can be operated by the Governor or Minister of Works, consumes county funds; if funds are insufficient, buildings cannot be repaired).

*To access these three functions: enter the county scene and click the Manage button under the county data in the top-left corner (the original Display Settings function has been merged into the management panel).

4. Added handling options for clan member disputes: Expel from Clan, Cancel Engagement, Rod Punishment, Scolding, etc.

5. Added handling options for royal family disputes: Expel from Clan, Cancel Engagement, Death Decree, Rod Punishment, House Arrest, Scolding, etc.

6. Added a Game Wiki page, allowing players to easily review all previously loaded hints and guidance (accessible from the game pause menu).

7. Added a pill to cure [Silly]: Spirit Wisdom Pill, available from visiting Taoists or as a rare drop when raiding other houses (rare, may require effort to obtain).

8. Added automatic empress appointment: if there is no empress, the emperor may automatically appoint one.

9. Added automatic appointment for imperial consorts, with more randomly generated titles.

(Note: players who join the imperial family will not be auto-appointed, to avoid interfering with their own appointment plans.)

10. Incoming visitors now display their skills.

11. Optimized some unreasonable values and added new loading screen guidance.

12. Fixed an issue with tax display for Vassal Prince; situations where taxes appeared without a Vassal Prince should no longer occur.

13. Fixed several UI display issues, such as event images not matching character gender and errors in the family tree display.

We spent most of this week working on the county one-click operations, and next week we can’t wait to bring you even more gameplay updates!