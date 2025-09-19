2-Year Anniversary Version - Celebration Event

Eternal Magnetism

Log in to get a new 6-star character for free

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to obtain new 6-star character [Ulrich] for free.

Return of a Special Guest

2-Year Anniversary Bonus: Selectable 6-Star Character Portrait x1

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

2025-10-01 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event (2025-10-01 - 2025-10-30), log in to claim Portrait x1 for one already owned 6-star character available in [Amongst the Lake].

Where Ice Runs Deep

Log in to obtain Summon x10!

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, log in to obtain Decatone - [The Myth at Her Fingertips] to get Summon x10 for the [The Myth at Her Fingertips] banner.

[The Dawn After the Flood I]

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-09 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, sign in for 10 days in total to get Unilog x10.

[The Dawn After the Flood II]

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

2025-10-09 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, sign in for 10 days in total to get Unilog x10.

Riding Out the Storm

More Accumulative-Login Rewards

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Log in for a certain number of days to receive corresponding rewards. Login days are counted from 2023-10-26 (UTC-5).

[New 500-Day Login Rewards]:

New Incantation Textfloat and Mystical Insight Casket x5

More rewards will be added later.

Final Exam

Log in to obtain [Matilda]

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, log in to obtain 5-star character [Matilda] for free.

64 in Black and White

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to claim a [Cut-to-fit Garment]. Buy any garment in the [Garment Shop] to obtain another [Cut-to-fit Garment].

[Cut-to-fit Garment]:

Can be used to save 365 Crystal Drops when purchasing a garment.

[Main Rewards]:

Cut-to-fit Garment

A Pirate's Guide to Lab Disasters

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

2025-09-25 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

After obtaining ["Good Idea"] through daily consumption of Cellular Activity, you can explore the experiments and obtain ["Borrowed" Key], which can be used to search the lab's warehouse for materials and rewards. When experiment progress reaches 100%, you can obtain Limited Collectible ["Regulus" Record Player Prototype].

[Main Rewards]:

"Regulus" Record Player Prototype, Clear Drop x500, Growth Materials

Projecting Desargues

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

2025-10-13 05:00 - 2025-10-23 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Find those memories through the photos.

[Main Rewards]:

Exquisite Growth Materials

A Letter of Celebration

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Log in during the event to receive a thank-you letter. Read to claim the Limited Portrait and Growth Materials.

[Main Rewards]:

2-Year Anniversary Limited Dynamic Portrait - [Recorded Melody of Rain], Growth Materials

The Second Turn

Timekeeper's Annual Report

[Eligibility]:

Player Level ≥5

[Duration]:

2025-09-19 08:30 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

View the annual report and relevant data to earn Clear Drop x100 and Growth Materials.

A Long Way from Home

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

2025-10-01 05:00 - 2025-10-15 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, sign in for a certain number of days to get the limited Building, Clear Drops, Jar of Picrasma Candy, and Growth Materials.

"Double Once Only" Bonuses Are Back!

[Reactivation Time]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 (UTC-5)

[Details]:

※Enjoy the bonuses for your first purchase of Crystal Drop pack at each price level.

※The bonuses won't stack with any previous ones, that is: you can only enjoy the "Double Once Only" Bonuses ONCE for each Crystal Drop pack in the new version, even if you haven't enjoyed these bonuses before the Reactivation Time.

Anniversary Exclusive Pack

[Pack Name]: Souvenir of Companionship

[Duration]: After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Price]: $29.99

[Contents]:

Unilog x10, Friendship in Suitcase x1 (Invite one of the designated 6-star characters to your suitcase. Expires at 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5).)

[Friendship in Suitcase] Designated 6-Star Characters:

All 6-star characters available in [Amongst the Lake] up to Version 2.8.

Paradise Regained

New Main Story Chapter

[Chapter 10: Paradise Regained]

The ship of fate has arrived at the world's southernmost point, and pieces, both black and white, have begun to cross the board in search of the truth. Out at sea, a battle rages; deep within, travelers and believers meet amidst the relics of a time long past. Who will stand and who will fall? Who will arise from the ashes? Hurry, trace the steps of the blind woman to the depths of Antarctica. The ritual is about to begin ...

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story [Folie et Déraison]

Main Event

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-27 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Shop]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

The new main story [Paradise Regained] and battles will be available during the event. Consume Cellular Activity in main story, Insight, and Resource stages (excluding Reflections stages) to gain [Cryoamber] and possibly gain [Picrasma Gummy]. [Cryoamber] can be exchanged for event rewards in the event shop [Delivery on Ice].

※[Picrasma Gummy]: Bear-shaped candies, always the first to sell out. It restores a small amount of Cellular Activity, yet its shelf life is short. Enjoy it before it expires!

[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops, [Cryoamber], Picrasma Gummy, and Clear the Game in Story to get 5-Star [Buddy Fairchild]

*Complete Traces to obtain: Artifices of Buddy Fairchild

Against the Flood

[Eligibility]:

Story mode: Complete the main story 10TH-23 [And Then Came the Savior]

Challenge mode: Complete the main story 10TH-25 [Apocalypsis cum figuris]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-27 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

※Assist Vertin and Ulrich in battles, defeating enemies to help them solve the crisis.

※Clear battle stages in story mode to earn rewards.​

※After unlocking the challenge mode, you'll find three difficulty levels. Players must complete one level to unlock the next.

※Clear each difficulty to earn 1st Clearance rewards.

[Main Rewards]:

Artifice of Buddy Fairchild, Sonorous Knell, Growth Materials

Icefield Pilgrimage

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-27 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Complete tasks in [Icefield Pilgrimage] to obtain rewards during the event.

[Main Rewards]:

Cryoamber

Delivery on Ice

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, you can exchange for rewards in [Delivery on Ice] by consuming [Cryoamber].

[Main Rewards]:

New 6-Star Psychube - [Embrace the Past], Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Unilogs, Part of [The Pale Expanse] Theme Islands and Buildings, Vision Blocks, Delicate Insight Materials, Delicate Resonance Materials, Old Tickets, Dusts, Sharpodonties, and more

Nautika: In Her Own Reflection

Character Story

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Rocks, curiosity, exploration—these are the fabric of her world and the promised spring she awaits. Now, it all lies before her.

In the uncharted expanse, make your search for the faintest glimmer of hope.

[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops, Growth Materials

Moldir: A Moment on the White Expanse

Character Story

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

2025-10-09 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

A path, a memory, a conviction—and all she leaves unspoken—are buried deep beneath the ice, crystallized into a single snowflake.

Across the vast Antarctic expanse, deploy scouting teams to make surveys.

[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops, Growth Materials

Pre-Storm Protocol

Survival & Exploration Gameplay

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 3RD-15 [The Other Future]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

You will play the role of Ulrich and use Musae III's simulation device to initiate an experiment for LSCC—to find the optimal balance between scientific progress and personnel safety before the "Storm" hits.​

Form a trusted team to enter the simulation environment for exploration, with assistants providing their unique abilities to aid the mission.

Once inside, you must gather resources before the time runs out and evacuate safely. Otherwise, you'll be contaminated with Storm Syndrome. The field exercise fails when all team members' resistance reaches zero.

During the exploration, you'll encounter various events and challenges. Complete them to obtain supplies or new assistants.

Collected supplies can upgrade building levels, equip gadgets, and strengthen your team.

Under the effect of the simulated "Storm," enemies will attack safe zones. You need strategic team composition to repel them. Deploying suitable assistants can weaken enemies for easier combat.

Complete field exercises to accumulate performance evaluations and earn corresponding rewards.

The fragments collected during exploration can activate the mind circuit system, forming complete logic chains that provide permanent buffs and effects to facilitate future exploration.

[Main Rewards]:

6-Star Psychube [A Tingle of a Thought], Limited Portrait [The Art of Management], New Incantation Flair [Wanderer's Guide]

Critter Crash

Strategic Team-Building Mode

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

2025-09-25 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

A box of fighting stickers, or a box of chess-playing critters?

New habitat [Volcano]: Collecting [Ember] can be helpful in desperate situations.

New players join the game.

New [Udimo Sticker] pieces: Open sticker boxes in the storage zone to unlock them for games.

New [Crash Carnival] gameplay: More casual, more fun.

New [Friendship Second] gameplay: After [Boxed Showdown] ends, players can save their teams and challenge friends.

[Main Rewards]:

Twins Sleep's Garment [The Pawn's Promotional Waltz], Limited Portrait [Paper March]

When the Alarm Sounds

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 3RD-15 [The Other Future]

[Duration]:

2025-10-09 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

We must act without delay, before the rain fades away.

[Main Rewards]:

Gluttony, Crystal Casket, Greed, Polarization, Resonance Materials, Insight Materials, [Mane's Vault] Extra Rewards: Crystal Casket, Sonorous Knell, HF Polarization, Enlighten IV, Greed

[Garment Display] Garment Collection System

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

After unlocking [Garment Display], you can view the in-game garments and their backstories.

[Garment Display] is a surreal garment museum of Reverse: 1999, with each exhibition hall presenting a variety of garments. You can also learn the story behind each garment series here.

Euphoria Character Enhancement System

[Eligibility]:

6-star characters must reach Insight III Lv. 30

5-star characters must reach Insight III Lv. 1

And complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 (UTC-5)

[Characters available in this version]:

Jessica, Semmelweis, Lucy, Regulus

[Reveries in the Rain] Further Exploration

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 5TH-20 [The Truth Seeker]

[Isle of Echoes Update]:

[Star of Misfortune] Update Time: After 2025-09-22 05:00 (UTC-5)

New Challenge: Star of Misfortune - Manifest Analysis 2

[Primitive Urge] Update Time: After 2025-10-13 05:00 (UTC-5)

New Challenge: Primitive Urge - Manifest Analysis 2

[Voyages of Volatility Update]:

Voyages of Volatility #13: 2025-09-22 05:00 - 2025-10-06 04:59 (UTC-5)

Voyages of Volatility #14: 2025-10-06 05:00 - 2025-10-20 04:59 (UTC-5)

Voyages of Volatility #15: 2025-10-20 05:00 - 2025-11-03 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Special Events]:

[Bounties of Myth] Time-Limited Event

After the version update on 2025-07-03 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

Complete tasks to claim rewards

[Main Rewards]: Euphoria Materials

\\Euphoria and Lucidity

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Capture a fleeting flash of inspiration, reflected in familiar eyes. Compose the cadence, frame the theory. And watch the ripples of change emerge anew.

[Main Rewards]:

Jar of Picrasma Candy, Growth Materials

New Anecdote

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

Kanjira: Away from Home

2025-09-24 05:00 - 2025-10-08 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Main Rewards]:

5-Star Psychube, Greed

Double Analysis

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 2ND-10 [The Chew-Chew Potion]

[Duration]:

2025-10-13 05:00 - 2025-10-23 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, get double rewards from [Pneuma Analysis] stages (up to 4 times per day; 20 times in total). Your two daily [In-depth Analysis] wins are not included.

Greetings from the Suitcase

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-01 [Wretched Brats]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, you can invite players who meet the return conditions to come back and complete corresponding tasks to earn Clear Drop rewards.

[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drops

A Letter from No Man's Land

[Eligibility]:

Complete the main story 1ST-16 [Heaven Apostles]

[Duration]:

2025-10-23 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

Amidst the smoke and wreckage, it brings the color of hope.

[Main Rewards]:

Clear Drop x400, Picrasma Candy, Growth Materials

The Myth at Her Fingertips

Anniversary Limited Banner

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, the following characters enjoy RATE UP: 6-star [Nautika (Spirit)], 5-star [Sweetheart (Beast)], and 5-star [Diggers (Plant)].

※ [The Myth at Her Fingertips] is an [Anniversary Limited Banner]. The guaranteed count is calculated independently and is not shared with any other summoning events. The anniversary limited character can be summoned again in the later [Anniversary Limited Banner].

※[Nautika], as a new anniversary limited character, will be exclusive to the [Anniversary Limited Banner].

※The first 10 summons guarantee at least one 5-star or higher character.

※After the event, the [Anniversary Limited Banner] guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to other events.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

[Anniversary Banner Reward]:

※In [Anniversary Limited Banner], each summon will grant a [Cassette of the Lost]. 200 [Cassette of the Lost] can be exchanged for one Nautika in the Limited Shop. Growth Materials are also available in the Limited Shop.

※[Cassette of the Lost] will expire upon the closing of the Limited Shop. Make sure you use your [Cassette of the Lost] in time.

Thoughts in Cylinder

Anniversary Limited Banner

[Duration]:

2025-10-01 05:00 - 2025-10-15 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, the following characters enjoy RATE UP: 6-star [Lucy (Intelligence)], 5-star [Brimley (Mineral)], 5-star [Kanjira (Plant)].

※[Thoughts in Cylinder] is an [Anniversary Limited Banner]. The guaranteed count is calculated independently and is not shared with any other summoning events. The anniversary limited character can be summoned again in the later [Anniversary Limited Banner].

※Lucy, as an anniversary limited character, will be exclusive to the [Anniversary Limited Banner].

※After the event, the [Anniversary Limited Banner] guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to any other events.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

[Promise of the Water]

Time-Limited Summoning Event

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-09 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

※You can select one 6-star character from the designated group as the rate-up character.

※For 6-star summons, there's a 50% chance to get the selected 6-star character. If the summoned 6-star is not the selected character, the next 6-star summon will guarantee the selected rate-up 6-star.

※[Promise of the Water] is a [Time-Limited Event Banner]. The guaranteed count is calculated independently and is not shared with any other summoning events.

※After the event ends, the [Promise of the Water] guaranteed count will be cleared and will not carry over to any other events.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

※For this summoning event, the first Summon x10 only costs 5 Unilogs.

[Designated Group]:

All 6-star characters available in [Amongst the Lake] up to Version 2.8.

[Notice]:

To ensure a smooth summoning experience for you, we'd like to share the details of all Time-Limited Banners in Version 2.8 as below:

2025-09-23 Update: Kakania, Horropedia, Click

2025-10-07 Update: Lopera, Satsuki, Charlie

2025-10-21 Update: J, Yenisei, Necrologist

[From the Ruin of the Past]

Time-Limited Character Banner

[Duration]:

2025-10-09 05:00 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, the following characters enjoy RATE UP: 6-star [Moldir (Beast)], 5-star [X (Intelligence)], 5-star [Baby Blue (Star)].

※This is a [Time-Limited Character Banner] and shares the same guarantee with summoning events of the same type.

※The first 10 summons guarantee at least one 5-star or higher character.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

※[Moldir] is a new non-limited character and will be added to the [Standard Pool] after the v3.2 update.

[Ripples on the Water]

Time-Limited Event Banner

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

※Players can freely select one 6-star character from the designated range for RATE UP. The chosen character can be changed at any time.

※The first 6-star character obtained during this summon event is guaranteed to be the selected 6-star character (one-time only). Subsequent 6-star character summons have a 50% probability of being the selected character. If a non-selected 6-star character is summoned, the next 6-star summon is guaranteed to be the selected character.

※For this summoning event, the first Summon x10 only costs 5 Unilogs.

※[Ripples on the Water] is a [Time-Limited Event Banner] and does not share guarantee with other types of banners.

※This is a [Ripples on the Water] banner and shares the same guarantee with summoning events of the same type. After the event, the guaranteed count will not be cleared and will carry over to the next [Ripples on the Water] banner.

※Please tap the [Details] button in the bottom left corner of the summon page for more information.

[Available characters for selection]:

Semmelweis, Jessica, Regulus, Medicine Pocket, Ezra, Melania

New Arrivals in [Roar Jukebox]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-27 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During this event, Timekeepers can increase Decibel Level by completing tasks in Roar Jukebox and gain abundant rewards.

Unlock [Collector's Edition] to get Jessica's limited garment [The Sound of Paradise], Crystal Casket, and Unilogs.

Unlock [Deluxe Edition] to increase Decibel Level by 10, get Exclusive Dynamic Portrait, Sonorous Knell x5, Clear Drops, and Jar of Picrasma Candy x3!

[Garment Intro]:

Increase your Decibel Level to 10 and unlock [Collector's Edition] to get Jessica's limited garment, [The Sound of Paradise].

Check and wear the new garment on the character's garment interface.



New Arrivals in [Garment Shop]

[Duration]:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, the following new garments will be for sale in [Garment Shop] for a limited time.

[64 in Black and White] Series: [The Queen's Game] - Lucy

[64 in Black and White] Series: [The Knight of La Mancha] - Recoleta

[64 in Black and White] Series: [The Universe in the Rook's Shell] - Kiperina

[The Queen's Game] Price: $14.99 / Crystal Drop x1,680

[The Knight of La Mancha] Price: $9.99 / Crystal Drop x1,080

[The Universe in the Rook's Shell] Price: $6.99 / Crystal Drop x880

[Card #0 to #21] Series: [A Glimpse of the Cosmos] - Ulrich

[A Glimpse of the Cosmos] Price: $9.99 / Crystal Drop x1,080

During the event, Twins Sleep's themed garment [The Pawn's Promotional Waltz] can be obtained for free for a limited time through the [Critter Crash] event.

The Pale Expanse

New Theme Pack for Wilderness

New Arrivals in [Wilderness Shop]

Duration:

After the version update on 2025-09-19 - 2025-10-30 04:59 (UTC-5)

[Event Intro]:

During the event, the [The Pale Expanse] theme pack (partial) will be for sale in [Wilderness Shop] for a limited time!

Also, the [Silver Fantasy] and [West by Southwest] theme pack (partial) will be permanently available in the [Wilderness Shop].