Major 19 September 2025 Build 20045850 Edited 19 September 2025 – 10:26:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the final content update before full 1.0 release! Abaddon can now finish his quest in hell by beating its last boss. You can also unlock all Weapons and Patrons in this expansion.

This is not the end of Abaddon's journey though! The full release will feature the final biome (the titular Abyss), a new endless mode and of course the final boss and a true ending of the story.

The full list of this update's content is:

-Fourth Domain of Hell

-New unique boss

-New enemy type

-New miniboss monster type

-5 New Weapons

-New Patron

-8 New Achievements

Stay tuned for the update about 1.0 Release Date!

