Major 19 September 2025 Build 20045786 Edited 19 September 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's the 24th of July, precipitation anomaly swallowed the city with the layer of dank alienation. Suzen wake up with a feeling of tremulous anticipation - the day she has been striving for has arrived. The prey comes out to hunt.

Fixes/additions:

- Browsing pages and galleries is now more intuitive and convenient

- A page selection bar has been added

- Steam Overlay support has been integrated

- Custom cursors have been added

- Text corrections

- Bonus for completionists: a brand new achievement system. What is not a reason for returning to the faded streets of Rewolborough?

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3058552
