It's the 24th of July, precipitation anomaly swallowed the city with the layer of dank alienation. Suzen wake up with a feeling of tremulous anticipation - the day she has been striving for has arrived. The prey comes out to hunt.

Fixes/additions:

- Browsing pages and galleries is now more intuitive and convenient

- A page selection bar has been added

- Steam Overlay support has been integrated

- Custom cursors have been added

- Text corrections

- Bonus for completionists: a brand new achievement system. What is not a reason for returning to the faded streets of Rewolborough?