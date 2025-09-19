It's the 24th of July, precipitation anomaly swallowed the city with the layer of dank alienation. Suzen wake up with a feeling of tremulous anticipation - the day she has been striving for has arrived. The prey comes out to hunt.
Fixes/additions:
- Browsing pages and galleries is now more intuitive and convenient
- A page selection bar has been added
- Steam Overlay support has been integrated
- Custom cursors have been added
- Text corrections
- Bonus for completionists: a brand new achievement system. What is not a reason for returning to the faded streets of Rewolborough?
