19 September 2025 Build 20045720 Edited 19 September 2025 – 12:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello comrades! This update brings the long-awaited Steam Cloud Save feature! We have also made some adjustments to the Classic Mode to optimize the experience.

Adjustments

Classic Mode:

  • Adjusted the friendly force troop deployment in Phase 1 of the "Defend to the Death" level in the Battle of Taierzhuang, reducing the proportion of scout squads.

  • Increased the distribution of ammo crates in Phase 1 of the "Defend to the Death" level in the Battle of Taierzhuang, placing ammo crates at defensive points.

  • Fixed a bug in the "Block Enemy Reinforcements" level of the Battle of Kunlun Pass where the enemy spawn point could be captured by our side, causing the level to stall.

  • Optimized the victory conditions for some defensive missions.

  • Added enemy attack direction indicators (red arrows) for most defensive missions, displayed on the minimap.

  • Added friendly force attack direction indicators (blue arrows) for most offensive missions, displayed on the minimap.

Adds

Steam Cloud Save Feature

