Hello comrades! This update brings the long-awaited Steam Cloud Save feature! We have also made some adjustments to the Classic Mode to optimize the experience.

Adjusted the friendly force troop deployment in Phase 1 of the "Defend to the Death" level in the Battle of Taierzhuang, reducing the proportion of scout squads.

Increased the distribution of ammo crates in Phase 1 of the "Defend to the Death" level in the Battle of Taierzhuang, placing ammo crates at defensive points.

Fixed a bug in the "Block Enemy Reinforcements" level of the Battle of Kunlun Pass where the enemy spawn point could be captured by our side, causing the level to stall.

Optimized the victory conditions for some defensive missions.