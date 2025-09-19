Hello Wild Ones,

We will be performing a live update at 3:00 AM PT on September 19. Ongoing matches will not be affected during the update, but matchmaking will be temporarily unavailable. Please exit the game, update your game client via Steam, and then relaunch the game.

▌ Optimizations

Battle reports now only display in the System Channel .

Custom Room Improvements:

BOT names in Custom Rooms now follow the [BOT-1] naming convention

Increased the maximum adjustable movement speed in Custom Rooms.

Optimized mid-match joining conditions

▌ Fixes

Fixed an issue where incorrect Valiant Card items were displayed.

Resolved a bug allowing 2 MVP battle reports to trigger in a single match.

Custom Rooms no longer retain chat messages from previous sessions.

Fixed Custom Room redeployment timers not taking effect.

Corrected erroneous battle server information displayed in Custom Rooms.

Combat Cat Studio

Follow us on social media ⤵️