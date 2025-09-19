 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20045523 Edited 19 September 2025 – 09:52:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community


A weekly gift for our most active players!

Like ❤ this post, copy the promo code into the special field in your personal account on the game's website or in the GXP Store under the “Gifts” section, and your gift will appear in your GXP backpack!

YOUR PROMO CODES (copy them exactly and without extra characters):

fd315aa36213c73d040da01bcf7439

❗Gifts are available until September 25— don’t miss out!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 20045523
Windows Karos Content Depot 337411
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link