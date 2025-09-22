 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20045461 Edited 22 September 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community


Technical maintenance has been completed, and the servers are now available again.

The following changes were made during the maintenance:

📌The Holiday Event has ended. Unused Gifts, Boxes, and Candles have been removed.

Enjoy the game, heroes!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2720701
