19 September 2025 Build 20045442 Edited 19 September 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey, this update brings some more adjustments and bugfixes. Here's what has changed:

  • Added new trait "Explosive" which lets equipment explode when thrown. The previous "Explosive" trait was renamed to "Rigged"
  • Improved description of the Looter's, Hunter's and Lucky trait
  • File Logging: The game will now create a log file (logs/house_of_necrosis.log) in the save file directory, which will contain error messages in the case of the game crashing
  • Fixed an issue where the "Hunter's" trait would not let enemies drop more items
  • Fixed an issue where the game would crash when the player gets hit by the special attack of the last boss while having the "Thorns" trait


Thanks for playing!

