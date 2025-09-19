- Added new trait "Explosive" which lets equipment explode when thrown. The previous "Explosive" trait was renamed to "Rigged"
- Improved description of the Looter's, Hunter's and Lucky trait
- File Logging: The game will now create a log file (logs/house_of_necrosis.log) in the save file directory, which will contain error messages in the case of the game crashing
- Fixed an issue where the "Hunter's" trait would not let enemies drop more items
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash when the player gets hit by the special attack of the last boss while having the "Thorns" trait
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update