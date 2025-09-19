 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20045407 Edited 19 September 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

This update includes the following fix:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where loading a save could cause the main storyline to disappear.

Thank you for your understanding and support! We will continue to improve the gameplay experience of The Minister.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

