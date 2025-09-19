Dear players,
This update includes the following fix:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where loading a save could cause the main storyline to disappear.
Thank you for your understanding and support! We will continue to improve the gameplay experience of The Minister.
💬 Community:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
The Minister – Update Notice | Bug Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update