19 September 2025 Build 20045371 Edited 19 September 2025 – 11:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

As Playtests are underway, we bring you first fix that bothered you.

Changelog:

- Fixed problem with resolution that was set incorrectly at the start of the game

Note: Please delete your save file from C:\\Users\\[YOUR_USERNAME\\AppData\\Local if you was having this issue - this is important for this fix to work.

Thanks for all playthroughs so far!

We are hear and read your thoughts of the game. If you want to leave us some feedback remember about form that is inside Main Menu of the game, our discord server or Community hub that we actively looking at and answering your questions and troubles. Thank you!

