Hi everyone, we're very excited to finally release the full version of Sokobos 2!

We hope you have a great time solving the puzzles and also experiencing the story of the Vase Hermit.

We also made a bundle that contains Sokobos 1 and Sokobos 2. Even if you already own one of the games, you can still get the other one and get a discount via the bundle!

Please consider telling your friends if you like our game, word of mouth is incredibly important to little teams like us! Last but not least, please consider writing us an honest review as well, those are also very important!

Thank you,

Martin & Fatemeh