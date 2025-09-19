 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20045314 Edited 19 September 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, we're very excited to finally release the full version of Sokobos 2!

We hope you have a great time solving the puzzles and also experiencing the story of the Vase Hermit.

We also made a bundle that contains Sokobos 1 and Sokobos 2. Even if you already own one of the games, you can still get the other one and get a discount via the bundle!

Please consider telling your friends if you like our game, word of mouth is incredibly important to little teams like us! Last but not least, please consider writing us an honest review as well, those are also very important!

Thank you,
Martin & Fatemeh

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58915/Sokobos_Collection/
