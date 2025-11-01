 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20045280 Edited 1 November 2025 – 05:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PAC-SNEC RELEASE!

That's right, Pac Snec is now officially on Steam, and that's not even the best part!

There's so much more to come! But here's what you've currently got:

  • The classic Pac Snec experience

  • Customizable map and gameplay options

  • Achievements!

  • A fully sick soundtrack

  • and.. probably still plenty of bugs..

But hey, at least it's FREE!

PLUS! There's so much still to come! What I've currently got planned in the works:

  • Skins for Snecs and Spectres

  • Workshop support for skins

  • Leaderboard

  • More achievements

  • Better Dynamic music

  • and hopefully mobile support at some point!

BTW this is my first release on Steam, so, if you do enjoy it, let me know! I'd love to hear what you think. and if you do experience any bugs, also.. let me know, I defiantly want to steam out all the issues as soon as I can, i'm planning to add an in game form for bug reports in future, but you can always send me an email: contact@lukecgg.com or submit a message on my Website if there is anything in the meantime!

But for now, I hope you all enjoy! Now go be the longest Snec you can be!

-LukeCGG

