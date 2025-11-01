PAC-SNEC RELEASE!

That's right, Pac Snec is now officially on Steam, and that's not even the best part!

There's so much more to come! But here's what you've currently got:

The classic Pac Snec experience

Customizable map and gameplay options

Achievements!

A fully sick soundtrack

and.. probably still plenty of bugs..

But hey, at least it's FREE!

PLUS! There's so much still to come! What I've currently got planned in the works:

Skins for Snecs and Spectres

Workshop support for skins

Leaderboard

More achievements

Better Dynamic music

and hopefully mobile support at some point!

BTW this is my first release on Steam, so, if you do enjoy it, let me know! I'd love to hear what you think. and if you do experience any bugs, also.. let me know, I defiantly want to steam out all the issues as soon as I can, i'm planning to add an in game form for bug reports in future, but you can always send me an email: contact@lukecgg.com or submit a message on my Website if there is anything in the meantime!

But for now, I hope you all enjoy! Now go be the longest Snec you can be!

-LukeCGG