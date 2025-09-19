Overview

During the development of Geometry Arena 2, I've picked up some new techniques, some of which can be easily applied to Geometry Arena to optimize performance.In addition, I've also taken the opportunity to fix or improve some minor details that were left over from when I was a beginner.Fixed some text errors.Fixed an issue where corrupted save data prevented the game from launching properly.Removed some unnecessary text interaction effects.The game will now launch at the highest supported resolution by default.Improved the stability of leaderboard-related tools.Improved the text display and sound effects in the leaderboard interface.Significantly optimized the performance of all bullet types.Changed the action interval of all combat objects from physics frames to rendering frames to improve visual smoothness at high frame rates, optimize performance at low frame rates, and enhance player character control.Improved the collision detection accuracy of the Orb Drone, Laser Drone, Swordmaster's Swords, and Prism's Laser to ensure no damge will be lost at any frame rate.The "Frame Rate Display" setting now only shows the rendering frame rate and no longer displays the physics frame rate (as physics frames are no longer used).Removed the "Physics Optimization" setting (as physics frames are no longer used).Raised the trigger conditions for the "Bullet Optimization" setting (as the game can now handle more bullets on screen at once). You can adjust this in the settings menu if needed.Improved the layout of the settings interface.Fixed an issue where the Prism's laser wasn't properly affected by the Translucent Bullets feature.Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.I'd love to hear from you!