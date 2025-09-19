 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20045154 Edited 19 September 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issues with clan invitations

  • Fixed issues with duplicate messages in chat

  • Fixed incorrect game resolution on some devices

  • Fixed statistics in the post-battle window

  • Fixed consumables in battle on mobile devices

  • Fixed logs on the screen

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2342031
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2342032
  • Loading history…
