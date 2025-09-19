Fixed issues with clan invitations
Fixed issues with duplicate messages in chat
Fixed incorrect game resolution on some devices
Fixed statistics in the post-battle window
Fixed consumables in battle on mobile devices
Fixed logs on the screen
