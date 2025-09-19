 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20045137 Edited 19 September 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 9.1.3

1 Significantly improved LAN connection stability

2 Adjusted the queuing of network packets for plots

3 Adjusted the batching of water network packets

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
