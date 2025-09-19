Alpha Net 9.1.3
1 Significantly improved LAN connection stability
2 Adjusted the queuing of network packets for plots
3 Adjusted the batching of water network packets
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Alpha Net 9.1.3
1 Significantly improved LAN connection stability
2 Adjusted the queuing of network packets for plots
3 Adjusted the batching of water network packets
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update