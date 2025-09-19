Ladies and Gentlemen!



We’re thrilled to announce the latest update for Project Werewulf, packed with features to elevate combat, customization, and gameplay immersion.



Here’s what’s new:



Soft Lock Targeting for Melee Combat: Enhanced precision and fluidity for intense close-quarters battles.

( toggleable in the menu ).



Optional Dynamic Movement Locomotion: A responsive new animation system for immersive movement (toggleable in the menu).





Radial Weapon Menu for Controllers: A sleek, intuitive interface for fast weapon swaps on gamepads.



Expanded Controller Support: Smoother gameplay for controller users.



New Weapon - SMG: Unleash rapid-fire bursts with the new submachine gun. Locker & Customization System: Save and swap outfits with an all-new customization setup.





5 New Outfits: Express your style with fresh looks.



New Challenge Level - Rabid Level: Dive into a chilling horror atmosphere with intricate puzzles and optional adult-oriented choices involving the Rabids (seduce, distract, or strategize to shape outcomes).





Community-Driven Features: Thanks to your feedback, we’ve added more customization options and other exciting tweaks including community-requested pale skin and darker makeup options.



Localization in Progress: French, Spanish, Korean, and German translations are underway, brought to life by our incredible community translators. A huge thank you to them! We gonna implement the localizations as soon as it is ready.



I’ll soon be releasing a development update detailing this year’s upcoming content and a roadmap for next year.



Your support fuels Project Werewulf’s evolution. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to refine and expand the experience.



Thank you for playing, and unleash your inner Werewulf!