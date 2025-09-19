FIX: Knight's Cross decorations will now only be awarded if the crewman has previously been awarded one of the Iron Cross Awards

FIX: Expert Shot now fulfills the requirement for skills requiring Crack Shot as a prerequisite

FIX: Small change to USA flag to make it more accurate

FIX: After a player crewman is shaken during a pre-battle enemy attack, the crew info console is now updated so that the status change is shown