FIX: Knight's Cross decorations will now only be awarded if the crewman has previously been awarded one of the Iron Cross Awards
FIX: Expert Shot now fulfills the requirement for skills requiring Crack Shot as a prerequisite
FIX: Small change to USA flag to make it more accurate
FIX: After a player crewman is shaken during a pre-battle enemy attack, the crew info console is now updated so that the status change is shown
Update 1.2.69
Update notes via Steam Community
