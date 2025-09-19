 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20045013 Edited 19 September 2025 – 11:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FIX: Knight's Cross decorations will now only be awarded if the crewman has previously been awarded one of the Iron Cross Awards
FIX: Expert Shot now fulfills the requirement for skills requiring Crack Shot as a prerequisite
FIX: Small change to USA flag to make it more accurate
FIX: After a player crewman is shaken during a pre-battle enemy attack, the crew info console is now updated so that the status change is shown

