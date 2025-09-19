​Hello Space Marines,

A new hotfix is now live on every platform. It fixes critical issues such as the Assault’s Ascension perk dealing friendly-fire damage, Stratagems having more Battlefield Conditions than listed and more. Also, the Sniper’s Camo Cloak activation cost change (which was initially planned for 11.0) has also been pushed on this update. Read the complete patch notes below:

PATCH NOTES

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCING TWEAKS

Heroic Chainsword:

Rebalanced base stats.

Reworked its perk: Light->Heavy->Heavy combo now ends with a Stomp attack.

All Heavy attacks damage increased by 15%.

Stratagems:

Fixed an issue where Daily Stratagems could have more Battlefield Conditions than listed.

Camo Cloak's activation cost:

The activation cost of the Sniper ability has been changed. Now it works this way:

The first three uses of Camo Cloak in a row do not take away energy by themselves (the ability consumes energy, as before). The fourth activation takes away 5% of energy instantly, each subsequent one takes away a little more. After the last use, there is a 10-second timer, after which the activation cost again becomes zero.

With the right perk set up, you can still do 5-6 cloak cancels in a row. Cloak cancel will still be very rewarding to learn and to do, but you won't be able to abuse it endlessly while staying invisible and invulnerable to enemies.

Spawn Director:

The number of Chaos Spawns in packs is slightly reduced and now matches Tyranid Warriors.

GENERAL FIXES