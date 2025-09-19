Hello everyone!

Thank you so much for waiting—starting with Ver.1.1.0, DigDigDrill can now be fully played with a controller!

From mining and moving to crafting drills, every action in the game can now be done with a controller alone.

I’ve implemented support for various controllers such as PlayStation and Xbox, as well as key binding customization, so you can dig with your own comfortable setup!



I’ll continue improving controller support in future updates, so I’d love to hear your feedback and requests.



Also, new content updates are in the works.

They’ll take a little more time, but I hope you’ll look forward to them!