・Added a tutorial for bullet flicking to Mission 1

・Adjusted placement for hidden posters in the hub, so that players can find them anymore from the first time they enter the hub

・Fixed an issue that caused sword hit sounds to not play for certain actions

・Fixed an issue that caused subtitles to not display when the VO volume was set to 0

・Fixed an issue that caused the minimap to not close after initiating comic scenes or certain interactions while the minimap is open