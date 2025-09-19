- Players can now throw items with the Q key. Throwing consumes energy, similar to charged jumps. A thrown item will automatically be picked up by the first player it collides with in mid-air.

- Key binds have been updated: G to drop item --> Q to drop/throw item; Q to open item wheel --> Middle Mouse Button.

- The amount of max energy lost on death now slightly decreases with the number of deaths.

- A player list has been added to the guidebook menu, including options to vote-kick and mute players.

- An icon will appear next to the host's player name in their chat messages.

- The energy bar UI now has notches to help players measure how much energy to charge for jumps or throwing items.

- When opening the item wheel UI, your currently equipped item will automatically be highlighted and its description displayed.

- Climbing animations have been updated.

- Item spawn chances and weights have been tweaked.

- Fixed a bug where voice chat over the walkie-talkie would get cut off slightly.

- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck climbing upwards forever.

- Fixed a bug where other players' footsteps would play the incorrect audio.