 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20044669 Edited 19 September 2025 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Players can now throw items with the Q key. Throwing consumes energy, similar to charged jumps. A thrown item will automatically be picked up by the first player it collides with in mid-air.
- Key binds have been updated: G to drop item --> Q to drop/throw item; Q to open item wheel --> Middle Mouse Button.
- The amount of max energy lost on death now slightly decreases with the number of deaths.
- A player list has been added to the guidebook menu, including options to vote-kick and mute players.
- An icon will appear next to the host's player name in their chat messages.
- The energy bar UI now has notches to help players measure how much energy to charge for jumps or throwing items.
- When opening the item wheel UI, your currently equipped item will automatically be highlighted and its description displayed.
- Climbing animations have been updated.
- Item spawn chances and weights have been tweaked.
- Fixed a bug where voice chat over the walkie-talkie would get cut off slightly.
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck climbing upwards forever.
- Fixed a bug where other players' footsteps would play the incorrect audio.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3955211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link