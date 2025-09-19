 Skip to content
19 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, players!

We have news! This update brings a series of improvements, fixes, and important new features to the game experience. Check out what's changed below:

🛠️ News and Improvements:

✅ Multiplayer Campaign mode added for testing and community feedback.

✅ Improved character system.

✅ Improvements for computers without powerful GPUs.

✅ Various bug fixes and minor bugs.

✅ Game performance improvements

✅ Save game adjustments.

✅ Character creation adjustments.

✅ Upgrade purchase system added.

✅ General game adjustments.

✅ AI improvements and edits.

📌 An important message from Clovek Games:
This project is being developed by a single independent developer. We'll continue actively working on the game with updates, fixes, and improvements based on community feedback, until we reach the full version of the project we want to deliver to you.

📌 Future plans:
We're working to improve the game's performance, improving AI, adding new mechanics and achievements, and listening to community feedback!

🙏 We thank everyone who believes in our work and continues to support development!

See you in the game!

