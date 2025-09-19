 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20044567 Edited 19 September 2025 – 08:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The following changes have been made.

- We have made significant corrections to English translation errors.
As not all errors have been fixed in this update, we will continue to make corrections in future updates.

- Osamu Terakata's stats have been adjusted. Mainly, HP has been reduced and reaction times have been increased.

- Hayato Nakabayashi's acquired skills have been changed.

- The performance of the following actions has been increased.
Leg Binder
Reveal Trick

- The difficulty of the free map "HARD:2" has been reduced.

- Some UI has been improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2309731
  • Loading history…
