The following changes have been made.
- We have made significant corrections to English translation errors.
As not all errors have been fixed in this update, we will continue to make corrections in future updates.
- Osamu Terakata's stats have been adjusted. Mainly, HP has been reduced and reaction times have been increased.
- Hayato Nakabayashi's acquired skills have been changed.
- The performance of the following actions has been increased.
Leg Binder
Reveal Trick
- The difficulty of the free map "HARD:2" has been reduced.
- Some UI has been improved.
Update 0.90.9
Update notes via Steam Community
