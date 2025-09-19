The following changes have been made.



- We have made significant corrections to English translation errors.

As not all errors have been fixed in this update, we will continue to make corrections in future updates.



- Osamu Terakata's stats have been adjusted. Mainly, HP has been reduced and reaction times have been increased.



- Hayato Nakabayashi's acquired skills have been changed.



- The performance of the following actions has been increased.

Leg Binder

Reveal Trick



- The difficulty of the free map "HARD:2" has been reduced.



- Some UI has been improved.

