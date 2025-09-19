This build has not been seen in a public branch.

How to Access the Pre-Release?

Please visit the link below to switch to the beta branch. v3.1 Pre-Release does NOT require a DLC to use.

Non-Beta Users

This is the the pre-release build before v3.1 is released to all users on the default branch.

v3.1 uses a whole new system for profiles, this means that when the update is out, you will have to re-make them in v3.1.



My recommendation is to update to this pre-release (instructions to switch to the pre-release is above) to start getting used to v3.1 and it's changes.

Pre-Release 1.50 Release Notes:

Updated virtual DualSense data passthrough backend where it wasn't sending rumble/triggers/led to your physical device. We've done multiple tests with native games, and all passthrough options are working as intended.

Adjustments to Installed Games Banner to use full page as background

Fixed Installed Games profile switching when revert is enabled with multiple controllers. All controllers will switch to the profile set for that game, and if revert is on, it will reapply whatever profile was set for that specific controller.

Added Hold/Toggle/Switch for Adaptive Trigger and LED presets in Action Shortcuts.

Fixed a bug where offline cache timestamp wasn't properly fetched (Ability to view local cache expiration date and manually refresh offline cache while internet is available is coming soon)

Fixed DS Edge internal profile system tuning for USB connections where you wouldn't be able to see the adjusted input in real time.

Fixed DS Edge not exiting tuning mode when shutting down app

Fixed HidHide device list not showing all types of instance paths

Discord Rich Presence has been fully removed from DSX. If you still see DSX as your playing status on Discord, that's from steam. You can disable it in Discord settings or make sure Steam Now Playing Status is disabled in DSX Settings -> Behavior.

My Controller navigation button is now grayed out if no controllers are connected to DSX as well as updating icon based on connected/disconnected.

Cleaned up HidHide backend when hiding/unhiding devices. Device instance paths are now saved to a file when a device is hidden, and removed when no longer hidden. In the case of a crash or some unknown error, if there are still paths, DSX will clear them from HidHide when booting up.

Updated HidHide Page UI

Updated translation files

Misc: Bug fixes and general improvements

