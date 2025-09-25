KUNOS Simulazioni and 505 Games are excited to announce that the third release of Assetto Corsa EVO’s Early Access Program, including multiplayer, is now available for all game users, refresh your Steam client and make sure to update to the new version.





Below the full changelog, while, by visiting the news section, you can check out a descriptive blog post about what’s coming with 0.3.



Assetto Corssa EVO – 0.3 Update Patch Notes

New Content

• Cars Added:

• Audi RS 6 Avant

• BMW M4 GT3 Evo

• BMW M3 E30 Evo II

• Caterham Seven Academy Racer

• Dallara Stradale

• Ferrari F2004

• Lamborghini Huracán Supertrofeo EVO2

• Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II

• Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

• Tracks Added:

• Red Bull Ring

• Spa-Francorchamps

• Multiplayer:

• Step 1 Multiplayer introduced.



Multiplayer & Netcode

• Improved overall server stability with multiple client/server updates.

• Fixed sporadic crashes when joining MP sessions.

• Fixed setup page hanging during multiplayer session changes.

• Improved setup messages and safety checks in netcode.

• Increased software timeout and added more server logging.

• Server list now shows only unique servers and remembers filters/sorting.

• Fixed opponent audio issues.

• Various optimizations to reduce spammy logs, desyncs, and crashes.



Physics & Handling

• Tyres:

• New tyre model introduced:

• More predictable grip on Eco/Road compounds.

• Increased grip and better thermal behaviour on performance compounds.

• More natural slip/slide recovery.

• Improved road feedback from bumps/kerbs.

• Global tyre revision with adjusted damping.

• Cars:

• Adjusted steering lock, power, and gear ratios for multiple cars: BMW M3 E30, Mercedes 190E Evo II, Ferrari 296 GTB, Lancia Delta, Lotus Emira, Lotus Exige V6, Audi RS 3, Audi RS 6, BMW M2 CS Racing, Toyota GR86, VW Golf 8 GTI

• Updated Lamborghini Huracán ST Evo2 setup limits.

• Porsche Cup variants now have dedicated setup/electronics limits.

• Fixed inconsistent ABS across Porsche Cup cars.

• Caterham Academy: fixed fuel limits, revised base setup.

• Mazda MX5 Cup: updated default setup.

• BMW M4 GT3: fixed front suspension geometry and updated to Evo spec.

• Porsche 964 X88: fixed rev limiter.

• Various suspension, setup, hybrid, ignition, and limiter fixes across cars.

• FFB:

• New per-car FFB gain settings.

• Added optional FFB effects: G-force, kerbs, slip, ABS.

• Increased default FFB gain for Dallara.

• Improvements to low-speed vibration.



AI

• Improved braking, steering, and overtaking logic.

• Better pitlane exit handling in crowded situations.

• Increased safety margins when near player or in entry situations.

• Reduced player collisions and improved AI awareness.

• Added pre-start revving for AI cars.

• Temporarily disabled collisions between AI cars in dense early-race situations to avoid pileups.



Gameplay & UI

• Paintshop: performance optimizations, added parts categories.

• HUD/MFD:

• HUD no longer interferes with MFD control when hidden.

• Added new HUD widgets (pit limiter, wrong way warnings, FF strength).

• Notifications and layouts improved, including triple-screen support.

• Persistence for last used driving/onboard cameras and HUD layouts.

• Server Lobby: improved filters, sorting, and persistence.

• Replay:

• Added replay metadata and tagging.

• End-of-session replays now available.

• Fixes for tyre dirt/damage and VFX.

• Menus:

• Added weather in pitlane menu.

• Improved session info display in pause menu.

• Corrected localization issues and fonts.

• Fixed crashes and UI inconsistencies (career, tutorials, paintshop, leaderboards).

• Controls:

• Gamepad Steer Assist improvements (new Assisted mode).

• Disabled FFB soft lock until further improvements.

• Fixed issues with electronics hotkeys, softset inputs, and wipers.

• New controls page in MFD for on-the-fly adjustments.

• Logitech Trueforce audio fix.



Graphics & Visuals

• Major rendering improvements:

• Dynamic Global Illumination 2.0

• Enhanced night lighting, shadows, mirrors, crowds, grass, and post-processing effects.

• Optimized VRAM, CPU, and GPU usage.

• Improved VR and triple-screen performance, reducing popping/shadow issues.

• Updated lighting and LED scripts for:

• Chevrolet Camaro, Lamborghini Huracán STO, Toyota GR86

• Porsche 992 GT3 Cup, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS

• BMW M4 GT3 Evo, BMW M2 CS, BMW M4 CSL, Audi RS 3, Audi RS 6

• Multiple car model fixes and updates (Ferrari 296 GTB splitter, Caterham Academy stance, BMW M4 GT3 Evo geometry, etc.).



Audio

• Introduced audio versioning and new default volumes.

• Added startup sounds across all cars.

• Major rework of backfire sounds, distance filtering, and logic.

• Fixed various idle, limiter, and backfire sound bugs.

• Improved Honda NSX, Lancia Delta, and Porsche 964 sound profiles.

• EVs now feature correct power on/off sounds.

• Improved limiter, ignition, dust, and damage sound behaviours.



Architecture & Optimization

• Multiple CPU/GPU optimizations across gameplay, UI, and content loading.

• Fixed VRAM leaks and periodic stuttering.

• Improved asset preloading and caching for smoother performance.



⚠️ Known Issues ⚠️

• Occasional crash when joining MP sessions.

• Crashes in some SE/Academy events.

• Penalty popups may persist on session transitions.







