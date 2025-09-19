Are you sure you want to view these images?

This Hotfix addresses some major QoL concerns, finally fixing the terribly annoying 'Missing Actor' bug and adding a means to fixing it on your file by using the Dev Unstuck > Party Fix option! ːcharmedː

1.4a6

>Fixed the 'Missing Hitomi Blank Actor' bug from occuring in the Prologue and Act I

>Added a retroactive fix to the Dev Unstuck keyitem to restore Hitomi's missing follower sprite (YAY!) Use your Dev Unstuck and select the Party Fix option.

>Added a new Skill Type: Relics*

*These skills are obtained from equipping certain Armors and Weapons. In combat, these skills will appear under your Special and Magic options

>Updated Weapon and Armor skills to work with this new system

>Updated Hentai Relics from Moalla Coast's FuRu Coin vendor to work with this new system

>Updated Monster Break state icon to uniquely reflect on enemies that have access to this skill rather than sharing the Futanari Break state icon

>Fixed Purple Hob not performing Monster Break

>Updated Foothills 'Hentai Icon Tutorial'

>Added FuRuTama Tips Board to FruitEgg Garden, offering detailed explanations on Egg Raising system, Stat Rewards, FuRu Coin collecting and more! Check it out!

>Removed 'Faults in our Stars' Quest

>Updated some NPCs overhead icons

>Updated Moira, the Item Fixer's overhead icon

>Updated Lotus Fairy Bag hentai scene

