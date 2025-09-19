Hey everyone,

First, thank you for all your feedback!

I’ve changed the death penalty balancing from yesterday’s patch and moved it to a new menu option called “Easy Mode.” Now you can choose whether you want to be completely reset after death or just sent back two floors. I think this is a much better solution, thanks for the input!

As you can see in the picture below, I also added a diagram with Jim that explains the task cycle. I wanted to replace the big wall of text with something more fitting for the whiteboard and less overwhelming to read.

I think this will be the last small patch before the bigger content update in about 3–4 weeks.

Have a great weekend!

Marten

Struggle Game Studio