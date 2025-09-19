 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20044185 Edited 19 September 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

First, thank you for all your feedback!

I’ve changed the death penalty balancing from yesterday’s patch and moved it to a new menu option called “Easy Mode.” Now you can choose whether you want to be completely reset after death or just sent back two floors. I think this is a much better solution, thanks for the input!

As you can see in the picture below, I also added a diagram with Jim that explains the task cycle. I wanted to replace the big wall of text with something more fitting for the whiteboard and less overwhelming to read.

I think this will be the last small patch before the bigger content update in about 3–4 weeks.

Have a great weekend!

Marten
Struggle Game Studio

