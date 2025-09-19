Hello everyone! The past few weeks have been all about bugfixing, getting in as much other content as we can, and continuing to update and refresh the UI to make things clearer all around.

Demon intent system has been updated - damage and Ward numbers should now be accurate for the entity the intent is on

Ward display has improved - it is now much clearer when an entity is Warded

You can now view Draw and Discard piles

Cinematic subtitles are now available in the Accessibility menu

Shop upgrades are live - spend Faith to gain permanent discounts in shops!

More cards and curios

Two new allies that can appear as card rewards, one that can appear through a random encounter, and The Believer now has her own random encounter (and updated behaviour)

You should no longer encounter the same greater demon multiple times in a region, nor see the same random encounter more than once in a ru

Fixes to many cards and curios

Improvements to several demon's behaviours (notably Those Who Feast, Iaison the Devourer and Mammon)

Sacrifice damage is no longer modified by statuses like Wrath etc.

Dread, Disturbed, and Tremor are no longer modified by statuses like Wrath etc.

Fixed various issues with card damage and Ward display

Fixed various issues with card display in deck overview and rewards

Silvered no longer does damage to you if you damage yourself

Volatile now works correctly no matter how it was added to a card

Glow tooltip is now correct

Spark now works correctly