Hello everyone! The past few weeks have been all about bugfixing, getting in as much other content as we can, and continuing to update and refresh the UI to make things clearer all around.
What does the beta include?
Demon intent system has been updated - damage and Ward numbers should now be accurate for the entity the intent is on
Ward display has improved - it is now much clearer when an entity is Warded
You can now view Draw and Discard piles
Cinematic subtitles are now available in the Accessibility menu
Shop upgrades are live - spend Faith to gain permanent discounts in shops!
More cards and curios
Two new allies that can appear as card rewards, one that can appear through a random encounter, and The Believer now has her own random encounter (and updated behaviour)
You should no longer encounter the same greater demon multiple times in a region, nor see the same random encounter more than once in a ru
Fixes to many cards and curios
Improvements to several demon's behaviours (notably Those Who Feast, Iaison the Devourer and Mammon)
Sacrifice damage is no longer modified by statuses like Wrath etc.
Dread, Disturbed, and Tremor are no longer modified by statuses like Wrath etc.
Fixed various issues with card damage and Ward display
Fixed various issues with card display in deck overview and rewards
Silvered no longer does damage to you if you damage yourself
Volatile now works correctly no matter how it was added to a card
Glow tooltip is now correct
Spark now works correctly
Fixed various issues that could occur when loading a new run
Planned for next week’s release:
Fixing any remaining issues with card and demon number display - Ward display for demon intent doesn't include Toughen yet, the "Fight, Damn You!" card's numbers aren't quite right, and some intent icons are incorrect/need adjustment still.
Further bugfixes to whatever is reported - we want to keep making the game more stable and ensure it's working as expected!
Further minor improvements to demon behaviours
How do I access a beta build?
To access the Malys beta build in between updates, there’ll be a few things you need to do.
Right click on Malys in Steam and select ‘Properties’
In the ‘Properties’ window, click on the ‘Betas’ tab.
Select the Beta Branch from the dropdown menu.
Close out and Steam should automatically start downloading the Malys Beta!
It’s important that we know which build you’re on for testing purposes, so make sure you provide that information to us in your bug submissions and feedback submissions.You can always return to the main branch exactly the same way.
Give us your feedback on the changes!
How're you feeling about the UIUX changes? What about Shop upgrades and accessibility options? We'd love to hear!
Bug reports and feedback submissions are GREATLY appreciated.
