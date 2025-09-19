 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20043990 Edited 19 September 2025 – 11:32:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a quick one to address the issue with the Twitch integration

Basically, we were down for a few days due to Twitch being Twitch

It should be back and working again.

Just want to give a massive shout-out to Matthew from Crowd Control for pointing us towards a different way of doing this system that allowed us to solve it

If you are a fan of the Crowd control system, they even have a pack for our game already - https://crowdcontrol.live/game/waterpark-simulator/?pack=WaterparkSimulator


Happy joining those streams


We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/

NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates

