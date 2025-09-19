 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20043972 Edited 19 September 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have fixed the WIN 11 update compatibility issue which caused the red screen during the animated scenes, and the game update is now live.

Thanks to all for reporting and hope you will enjoy better the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2854173
