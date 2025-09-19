 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 20043965 Edited 19 September 2025 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

What's up, drivers!

New PTR 2.26.3 is already available on Steam!

Multiplayer Optimization Part 2

Significant work has been done to optimize the game in multiplayer. Now the gameplay is even smoother in full multiplayer rooms.

We would like to point out that you may encounter lags when downloading content from Steam Workshop. To avoid this, disable the “Download modifications of other players” option in the room list.

Bugfix

  • Fixed a problem with transferring settings between swaps after custom creation.

  • Fixed minor bugs related with DLC.

  • Fixed minor bugs related with wheels rotation in the dynostand.

Enjoy! ❤️

CarX Drift Racing Online Team

Changed depots in ptr_2.26.3_moddable branch

CarX Drift Racing Content Depot 635261
