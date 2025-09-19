This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What's up, drivers!

New PTR 2.26.3 is already available on Steam!

Multiplayer Optimization Part 2

Significant work has been done to optimize the game in multiplayer. Now the gameplay is even smoother in full multiplayer rooms.

We would like to point out that you may encounter lags when downloading content from Steam Workshop. To avoid this, disable the “Download modifications of other players” option in the room list.

Bugfix

Fixed a problem with transferring settings between swaps after custom creation.

Fixed minor bugs related with DLC.

Fixed minor bugs related with wheels rotation in the dynostand.

Enjoy! ❤️

CarX Drift Racing Online Team

