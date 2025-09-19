 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20043883 Edited 19 September 2025 – 07:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
Bug fixes and improvements have been updated.


<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
- will be updated


We will strive to create the best experience possible.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows savecancel Depot 985811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link